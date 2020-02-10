Home

Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
425 Heretaunga Street East
Hastings
CANDERLE, Ferruccio 'Mario'. On Saturday, February 8 2020 at Cranford Hospice surrounded by his family. Aged 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Maria Josephine (Joyce). Deeply loved father and father-in-law of Rosemarie and John, Karen and Ken, Christine and Greg (Scoob). Cherished Nonno to his grandchildren Jamie, Nicole and Dylan. Cherished friend to Debbie. A special thanks to the team at Cranford Hospice for all their ongoing care and support. A service for Mario will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 425 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Wednesday 12 February 2020 at 10.00am followed by burial at the Hastings Cemetery. In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice would be much appreciated, and can be made at the service. Messages to the Canderle family can be sent to PO Box 8424 Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 10, 2020
