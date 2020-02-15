Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence CRANSWICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Alie (Doreen) CRANSWICK

Add a Memory
Florence Alie (Doreen) CRANSWICK Notice
CRANSWICK, Florence Alie (Doreen). On Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Summerset in the Vines, aged 97 years. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Deeply loved mother and mother-in- law of Murray and Kirsty, Rod and Belinda, Phil and Andrea, Rick and Sally. Cherished Gran to Nicky and Johnny, Georgie, Tom and the late Willy, Jeremy and Andrew, Michael, Sophia and George, and her 11 great grandchildren. A Service for Doreen will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Cranswick family can be sent to PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -