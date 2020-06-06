Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
06-858 8146
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 9, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence SIMMONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence (Palmer) SIMMONS

Add a Memory
Florence (Palmer) SIMMONS Notice
SIMMONS, Florence (nee Palmer). At Mt Herbert House, Waipukurau on June 3, 2020, in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Bill, and mother of Margaret Long, and Pam O'Donnell. Loved Gran of Katherine, and Great-Granny of James and Sam. Our thanks to all the staff at Mt Herbert House for their loving care. A service for Florence will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau on Tuesday June 9 at 2pm followed by private cremation. Messages to:- The Simmons Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -