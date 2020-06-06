|
|
SIMMONS, Florence (nee Palmer). At Mt Herbert House, Waipukurau on June 3, 2020, in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Bill, and mother of Margaret Long, and Pam O'Donnell. Loved Gran of Katherine, and Great-Granny of James and Sam. Our thanks to all the staff at Mt Herbert House for their loving care. A service for Florence will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau on Tuesday June 9 at 2pm followed by private cremation. Messages to:- The Simmons Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 6, 2020