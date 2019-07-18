Home

LAMONT, Frances. Born October 19, 1928 died July 16, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Tom. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Colin and Barbara, Catherine and the late Alec. Loved Nanna to Emma, Luke, Monique, Arna, Simon and Travis and much loved great Nanna to all her great grandchildren. Funeral for Frances will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Saturday July 20, at 11.00am followed by burial in Taupo Lawn Cemetery. Messages c/- P O Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 18, 2019
