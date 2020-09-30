|
TAYLOR, Frances. (nee SciaScia) We would like to express our sincere appreciation and thanks to the many whanau and friends from near and far for their kindness shown in the passing of our beloved Frances, Muma and Nanny. For the amazing koha, beautiful flowers, food, prayers and words of sympathy, we will be forever grateful. We would like to thank Nic Hayes of CHB Funeral Services Ltd, Huia Borrell and our extended SciaSica Whanau for all your mahi, love and support. We will forever hold you all in our hearts. Love always Dave, Bren, Kiri, Sam and Families.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 30, 2020