Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
06-858 8146
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Tukuwaru Farm
466 Pourerere Road
Waipawa
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for francis kittow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

francis anthony (tony) kittow

Add a Memory
francis anthony (tony) kittow Notice
KITTOW, Francis Anthony (Tony). Peacefully surrounded by love on November 26, 2019. Loved husband of the late Nancy; and the late Mary. Treasured Dad of Sam, Elizabeth (deceased), and George; Anthony and Hamish. Proud Grandad and Papa of Phillip, Haven, Bailey, Imani, Jaylah, Colton, and great-grandad of Thea (Elizabeth). A valued friend to many. Staunch supporter of the brewing industry, passionate game and bird enthusiast, proud and hardworking haymaker and machinery owner. Tony is lying at his home, Tukuwaru Farm, 466 Pourerere Road, Waipawa, where his service will be held tomorrow, Friday November 29 at 11am followed by private cremation. Our sincerest thanks to Rosie and the team at Mt Herbert House for their loving care and compassion. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of francis's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -