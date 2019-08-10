Home

Frank Allistair HARVEY

Frank Allistair HARVEY Notice
HARVEY, Frank Allistair. Passed suddenly at home on August 7, 2019 with family beside him. Dearly loved husband of Helen, and the late Jan Harvey. Devoted dad and stepdad of John and Georgina; Raylene; Aaron and Rina Laurie; Alice, and Campbell Sims. Loved Grandad Frank to his six grandchildren. Beloved brother of Valerie (deceased), Elaine, Florence (deceased), Eileen, Ronald (deceased), Arthur (deceased), Alan, Graham (deceased), George, and Patricia. Gone to find his forever office. Will be sadly missed by everyone he knew. R.I.P Frankie. A service to celebrate Frankie's life will be held at the Napier Sailing Club, 63 West Quay, Ahuriri, Napier on Tuesday August 13, 2019 at 1pm, followed by interment at Western Hills Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the 'Harvey Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 10, 2019
