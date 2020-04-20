|
GERBES, Frank. Passed away peacefully when his kind and generous heart of 84 years finally gave up. He will be missed by Violet, his loving wife of 60 years. A great father and father-in-law to Yvonne and the late Ross, Robert and Katerina, Linda and Dean. A loving Grand father and Grandfather-in-law to Michael and Angela, Phillip, Katrina, Shannon and Catherin, Renee, and Candice. A fun Great Grand father to Bree, Dakota, Mikaere, Skylia, Olivia, Amy, Ross-Dennis and Kai. As required during this time, a private cremation has been held for Frank. A celebration of his life will be held at a later stage.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 20, 2020