Frank GERBES

Frank GERBES Notice
GERBES, Frank. Passed away peacefully when his kind and generous heart of 84 years finally gave up. He will be missed by Violet, his loving wife of 60 years. A great father and father-in-law to Yvonne and the late Ross, Robert and Katerina, Linda and Dean. A loving Grand father and Grandfather-in-law to Michael and Angela, Phillip, Katrina, Shannon and Catherin, Renee, and Candice. A fun Great Grand father to Bree, Dakota, Mikaere, Skylia, Olivia, Amy, Ross-Dennis and Kai. As required during this time, a private cremation has been held for Frank. A celebration of his life will be held at a later stage.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 20, 2020
