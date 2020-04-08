|
|
GRANTHAM, Frank (Frankie) Kenneth. Left us suddenly on April 6, 2020 at Hawke's Bay Hospital, aged 68 years. Dearly loved husband of Dawn. Loving father of Kylie and Byron. Loved brother of Anne (deceased), Gay, Wally, Rodney, Shirley, and Faye. Due to the current situation Frank has been cremated and will be at home with his family and beloved animals. A service will be held at a later date for the many people whose lives he touched. Our lives will never be the same, we look back on the memories he has left us. Messages to the 'Grantham Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 8, 2020