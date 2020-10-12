|
FLETCHER, Frank Martin Charles. 31.08.1924 - 20.09.2020 We are sad to announce the passing of Frank. Much loved father and father -in- law of Stefan and Peggy (Victoria, British Columbia, Canada). Cherished Poppa of Emma, Harrison, and Sam. Sincere thanks to the staff at Taradale Masonic Rest Home for all their care for Dad. Frank is remembered as a kind, quiet gentleman who loved his garden, lawn bowls, and the days with his mates at the Cossie Club back in the 1980's and 1990's. Dad, we are going to miss you immensely, but we are sure you have found a new garden to tend. A memorial service for Frank will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Saturday October 17, 2020 at 11am. Messages to the 'Fletcher Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 12, 2020