NICHOLLS, Frank. On May 12, 2019 at Gladys Mary Rest Home, aged 92 years. Dearly beloved husband of the late Barbara. Loved father and father-in-law of Gary and Sue, and Jill and Graham. Grandpa of Kelly and Gemma and great-Grandpa of Aliyah and June. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice may be left at the service. A celebration of Frank's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Friday, May 17 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Nicholls Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 14, 2019
