|
|
SANDERS, Fred Bayley. Fred died peacefully on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at home where he wanted to be, surrounded by love. Always loving and greatly cherished by his family. Loved husband of Heather, and earlier the late Ruth. Deeply loved father and father-in- law of Rachel and Max, Graeme and Sue, Helen and Pete, Robert and Fiona, Janne and Matthew, David and Kate. Loved Grandad to Jo and Phill, Tim; Nick and Jess, George, Tom and Lucy, Jack; Sarah, Alice and Kyle, Hana and Dan, Aisha, Ari; Delta, Philippa, Emma, and Luke. Great-grandad to Hugo, Tate and Imogen. Cherished brother to Vivien and Beatrice. Fred will be remembered and farewelled at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, 89 Tennyson Street, Napier on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 1.30pm. Messages to the Sanders family can be posted to PO Box 8424 Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 25, 2020