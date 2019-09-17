Home

CHESHIRE, Freda May. On September 16, 2019 at the Hawke's Bay Fallen Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, Hastings; aged 95 years. Dearest wife and closest friend of Gerald. Dearly loved mother of Alec and Peter, mother-in-law of Pat, and Phylomena. Cherished sister of the late Vera, aunty of Keith, Philip and Mihiteria. Much loved grandmother of Hazel, Tony, Mark, Fiona, Wayne, Richard and their partners. Loving great grandmother of Caitlin, Freya, Michaela, Shelby, Christopher, Jack, Abigail, Amy, Amber, Leah, and also Mark's girls. Thanks to the caring hospital staff during Freda's short stay. A farewell for Freda will be held at the Hastings Crematorium Chapel, Orchard Road, Hastings at 2pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 17, 2019
