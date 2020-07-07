|
WATTS, Frederick Stephen Roy (Freddie). Passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020, aged 87 years, with his beloved wife and soulmate Mary by his side. Dearly loved husband of Mary. Adored father and father-in-law of Relda and Steve, Michele and Adrian, Glenn and Claire, and Brenden and Deb. Wonderful grandfather of Janelle, Richard, Tegan, Matthew, Jessica, Ben, India, Ellie, Shae and Tom, and great grandfather of baby Sage. A special brother of Marianne and Eddy. A wonderful, kind and compassionate man who will always be remembered with love and adoration. A funeral service will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Monday July 13, 2020 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. No flowers please, a donation to Cranford Hospice can be made at the service and would be greatly appreciated. Messages to the 'Watts Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 7, 2020