Tararua Funeral Services Ltd
51 Denmark St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-374 7785
Fredrick Nelson Gerard (Fred) ERSKINE

Fredrick Nelson Gerard (Fred) ERSKINE Notice
ERSKINE, Fredrick Nelson Gerard (Fred). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Rahiri Rest Home, Dannevirke. Aged 83 years. Loved father and father-in-law to Michelle and Fabian, Wayne and Raj, Fiona and Pietro, David and Michelle, Danielle and Simon. Grandfather to Claudio, Cristian, Jake, Aimee, Chantelle, Tristan and Anaya. Friend to Jeannette. Brother to Bernard and the late Patrick. A private family service for Fred has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 8, 2020
