LOADER, Gail Eileen. On July 26, 2020, aged 73, Mum passed away peacefully at Hawke's Bay Hospital after a courageous fight. Deeply loved mother to Brent, Belinda, and Michelle. Mother-in- law to Andy, Andrew, and Robyn. Loving grandmother to Jake, Ricky, Kassia, Christie, Amelia, Luke, and Tamsyn. Loved partner of the late Bob Wellwood. We will miss Mum dearly, but she leaves us with some amazing memories. A private service has been held in accordance with Gail's wishes. Messages for the Loader family can be sent to c/- 13 Deakin Pl, Clive, Hastings 4152.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 30, 2020