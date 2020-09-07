Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Garry STEWART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr Garry D.C. (Eng) STEWART

Add a Memory
Dr Garry D.C. (Eng) STEWART Notice
STEWART, Dr Garry D.C. (Eng) On August 30, 2020 at his home in Whanganui. Formally of Auckland, Hawkes Bay, and Wairoa. Deeply and dearly loved by Shirley- Anne. Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service for Garry to be held in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui, on Thursday September 10, 2020 at 1.00pm. "Rest in Peace my Darling." Due to the current level 2 restrictions a maximum of 100 people are able to attend Garry's Service. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Garry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -