|
|
WOOD, Garry Ernest (George). 22.09.1958 - 22.11.2019 It is with great sadness that we have lost our brother George. He passed away suddenly in Myanmar, Burma on Friday. Loved brother and brother- in-law of Bronwyn and Stephen Lobb. Loved uncle to Cory and Yffie, Patrice and Clinton and great uncle to Holly, Harry, Christian and Charlie. Your actions were always kind. A generous hand and an active mind. Anxious to please and loath to offend. A loving brother and faithfull friend. Will be greatly missed by us all. Rest in Peace Georgie boy xxx Funeral details later.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 27, 2019