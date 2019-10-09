Home

Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Garth Cecil THORNTON

Garth Cecil THORNTON Notice
THORNTON, Garth Cecil. Passed away on October 5, 2019 at his home in Havelock North. He was 89 years old. He lived a long, productive and happy life, although he battled cancer in his last year. Garth leaves behind his much loved wife of 66 years, Judy, as well as their three children, Roger, Rosalind and Nicholas and their partners, and grandchildren Alexander, Aurora, Daisy and Charlotte. We will miss him very much. Our thanks to the friends and healthcare workers who enabled us to keep Garth at home. A private family cremation was held on October 8 and a memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at St. Francis Co-operating Church, Ferry Road, Clive on Saturday October 19 at 2pm. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or mailed to the Thornton family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 9, 2019
