CARTER, Garth Richard. Died peacefully at home, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Liz. Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Melissa and Mike Annand, and Tim and Robyn Carter. Treasured Poppa of Tyler and Sophie; Luke and Brooke. "Gone from our sight, forever in our hearts. We will miss you every day" Our thanks to the wonderful team of Cranford Hospice for their care and support, over the last few months. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated, and can be left at the service. A celebration of Garth's life will be held at the Napier Sailing Club, 63 West Quay, Ahuriri, Napier on Friday, November 8 2019 at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to The Carter Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
