CARTER, Garth Richard. 05.04.1945 - 04.11.2019 Liz, Melissa, Tim and families would like to thank family and friends for their support and attendance at Garth's farewell, and the donations to Cranford Hospice. Thank you also to everyone who sent flowers and messages along with baking, phone calls and emails, it was very much appreciated. Our thanks to Dr Cormac Fitzgerald for his care of Garth over the past few months. Please accept this acknowledgement as a personal thanks to you all.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 16, 2019