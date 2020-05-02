Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary OLSEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Dennis OLSEN

Add a Memory
Gary Dennis OLSEN Notice
OLSEN, Gary Dennis. Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday April 29, 2020 aged 80 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Ngaire for 57 years. Loved father and father-in-law of David and Alison Olsen, Robyn and Blair Cox, Darryn (deceased), Kerry and Paul Lance. Adored poppa of his 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Due to current circumstances, a private cremation will be held. A memorial service for Gary will be held at a later date.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -