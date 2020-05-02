|
OLSEN, Gary Dennis. Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday April 29, 2020 aged 80 years. Dearly loved and devoted husband of Ngaire for 57 years. Loved father and father-in-law of David and Alison Olsen, Robyn and Blair Cox, Darryn (deceased), Kerry and Paul Lance. Adored poppa of his 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Due to current circumstances, a private cremation will be held. A memorial service for Gary will be held at a later date.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 2, 2020