Gary James. BARCLAY


1939 - 2020
Gary James. BARCLAY Notice
BARCLAY, Gary James. 22.06.1939 - 29.03.2020 Passed away peacefully in the presence of family at Gracelands. Childhood sweetheart and devoted husband of the late Gail. Much loved and respected father and father-in- law of Lynn and Mark, Rod and Vicki, Neal and Nancy, Adrian and Vicki, Greg and Rachel. Adored Poppa of Matthew, Adam and Emily, James and Grace, Lucy, Mitchell, Abby and Charlotte, Rosie, Tom and Meg, Holly and Ben. Proud great-grandfather of Noah, Lucas, Lily, Georgia and Frankie. A true gentleman who will be loved and remembered always. Special thanks to Dr Greg Beacham and the wonderful staff at Gracelands. As a family, we will always be grateful for the exceptional care you provided to Gary during his time with you. Due to current circumstances, a private cremation has been held and a memorial service for Gary will be held at a later date.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 1, 2020
