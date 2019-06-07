|
HOSEGOOD, Gary Lee (Gazza). Died suddenly 1 year ago today, June 7, 2018, aged 59 years. Our hearts were broken to lose a special husband, father, father-in-law and special Poppa Gazza to Everly. With love x A friend and colleague to many. When a man lives to his values with confidence and kindness, he gives others the courage to do the same. We can honour his memory in living his example. To thine own self be true. Love you always Beautiful Man, to the moon and back. Ruth, Hayden, Alicia and Everly XXOO
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 7, 2019