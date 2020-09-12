|
BREAKWELL, Gary Lester. on Tuesday September 8, 2020 after a short time of ill health sadly passed away, aged 89 years. Husband of Philippa, much loved Father and Father-in- law of Peter Breakwell and Stephanie Flowers, Sarah and Angus Lourie, the late David Breakwell, Simon and Bev Breakwell and Susie Shaw. Loved grandfather of Hailey Breakwell, Henry, William, Emma and Jessica Lourie, Stella and Archie Breakwell and Kate Shaw. In honour of Gary's wishes his family will hold a private farewell in lieu of any service.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 12, 2020