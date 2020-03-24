Home

Gary Tianara. MINHINNICK

Gary Tianara. MINHINNICK Notice
MINHINNICK, Gary Tianara. 23.05.1958 - 22.03.2020 Passed away peacefully at Hawke's Bay Memorial Hospital. Loved son of the late David and Harriet. Loved brother of Allie (deceased), Missy and Mike, Junior and Trish, Angel and Lagi, Emma and Sid, Black and Mihi, Patrick, Puti (deceased), Morgan and Vinnie, Paula, Anthony and Boom. Loved father of Justin, Cara, Alana, Desmond, and Daniel. Loved Papa to all his moko and nieces and nephews. A special thank you to all the staff at Hawkes Bay Regional Hospital for their care of Gary.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 24, 2020
