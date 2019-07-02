Home

Gavin Denys. BEAL

Gavin Denys. BEAL Notice
BEAL, Gavin Denys. 12.11.1948 - 15.06.2019 Peacefully at rest. Much loved husband of Helen. Loved father of Alison and her partner Kerry. Much loved grandad of Georgia. Loved brother and brother- in-law of John (deceased), David and Lorraine, Lesley and John, and his many nephews and nieces. A memorial service to celebrate Gavin's life will be held at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, 176 Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at 11.30am. In lieu of flowers a donation to St John Ambulance Service can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Messages to the 'Beal Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 2, 2019
