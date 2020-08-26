|
|
RICHARDSON, Gaynor Mary (nee Archer). Passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Kim and Vicki, Jill and Bernie. Loved grandmother of Sam, Phoebe, Cameron, Rainer and Anna. A service to celebrate Gaynor's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:30am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Richardson family, C/O PO Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 26, 2020