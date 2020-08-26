Home

Gaynor Mary (Archer) RICHARDSON

Gaynor Mary (Archer) RICHARDSON Notice
RICHARDSON, Gaynor Mary (nee Archer). Passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Kim and Vicki, Jill and Bernie. Loved grandmother of Sam, Phoebe, Cameron, Rainer and Anna. A service to celebrate Gaynor's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 10:30am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Richardson family, C/O PO Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 26, 2020
