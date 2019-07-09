|
AVERY, Genevra Susan (Sue). 17.10.1934 - 08.07.2019 Passed away peacefully at Mt Herbert House, Waipukurau, surrounded by family. Dearly loved wife of the late Geoffrey. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Marcus and Val, Hugo and Donna, and Adrian and Debbie. Loving Grand Sue to Sara, Rachel, Liam, Abby and Arron and great grandson Noel. Loved friend of Catie. A memorial service for Sue will be held at Stonehaven, Peel St, Waipukurau at 10am on Friday, July 12, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations to CHB St John Ambulance would be appreciated. These and any messages to the family may be left at the service or posted c/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 9, 2019