STOK, Geoffrey Melchior. Passed away peacefully after a short battle with illness, aged 54 years. Dearly loved husband of Keryn, and adored father of Nicola, Logan and Dylan. Youngest son of Eugene and Kura (deceased). Loved brother of John, Douglas, Helen and Maria. Cherished uncle to all his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society or Cranford Hospice can be made at the service. A celebration of Geoff's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Saturday, September 28 at 10.00am, followed by interment at Wharerangi Lawn cemetery. Messages to the Stok Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 26, 2019