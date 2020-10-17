|
|
SPARROW, Geoffrey Milton (Geoff). On October 15, 2020 suddenly while on holiday in Nelson as the result of a heart attack, aged 62 years. Dearly loved and adored husband and soulmate of Alison for 40 years. Loved and treasured father and father-in-law of Phoebe and Matt, and Ella. Much loved brother and brother- in-law of Anne, Sue, Jenny, Sandy and the extended Sparrow and Bell families. Special thanks to Nelson Emergency Services and staff at Nelson Hospital who cared for Geoff and family. A celebration of Geoff's love and zest for life will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation. All messages to the "Sparrow family" c/- PO Box 30 127, Lower Hutt 5040. "A top man in his field!" Gee & Hickton Tel (04) 566 3103 www.geeandhickton.co.nz FDANZ
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 17, 2020