Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey SHILTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey Neil (GF3) SHILTON

Add a Memory
Geoffrey Neil (GF3) SHILTON Notice
SHILTON, Geoffrey Neil (GF3). Passed away peacefully and returned to glory on Thursday, October 10, 2019, aged 83 years. Loved father of David, Irene and the late Gaelene; father-in-law of Kay, Rich and Mike; grandfather of three and great grandfather of seven. A celebration of Geoff's life will be held at Beth Shan Funerals, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Monday, October14 at 1.30pm. Messages to 67 Reynolds Road, Havelock North. In lieu of flowers donations to KidsCan would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geoffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.