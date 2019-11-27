Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
12:00 p.m.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
93 Georges Drive
Napier
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George ARMITAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Abraham ARMITAGE

Add a Memory
George Abraham ARMITAGE Notice
ARMITAGE, George Abraham. Passed away on Saturday November 23, 2019 aged 94 years. He was born July 8, 1925 in Huddersfield, Yorkshire, England to Maggie Berry and Harry Armitage. He is survived by 7 of his 8 children, 39 grandchildren and 58 great grandchildren. His soft nature and his humble countenance complemented his funny sense of humour and his energy for life. We, as a family, will miss this gentle giant. George's funeral service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 93 Georges Drive, Napier at 12 noon, Wednesday November 27, 2019. A short viewing will take place before the service from 11am.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -