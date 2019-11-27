|
ARMITAGE, George Abraham. Passed away on Saturday November 23, 2019 aged 94 years. He was born July 8, 1925 in Huddersfield, Yorkshire, England to Maggie Berry and Harry Armitage. He is survived by 7 of his 8 children, 39 grandchildren and 58 great grandchildren. His soft nature and his humble countenance complemented his funny sense of humour and his energy for life. We, as a family, will miss this gentle giant. George's funeral service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 93 Georges Drive, Napier at 12 noon, Wednesday November 27, 2019. A short viewing will take place before the service from 11am.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 27, 2019