Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Beth Shan Chapel
157 Georges Drive
Napier
BUCHANAN, George Alister (Alister). Passed away peacefully at home with his family, in his 76th year. Loved husband of Noeline. Respected and loved Dad and father-in-law of Struan and Ginny, and Gareth and Belinda. Much loved Poppa of Campbell, Liliana and Daniel; and Hannah and Alex. A celebration of Alister's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Thursday, June 11 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Buchanan Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
