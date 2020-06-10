|
BUCHANAN, George Alister (Alister). Passed away peacefully at home with his family, in his 76th year. Loved husband of Noeline. Respected and loved Dad and father-in-law of Struan and Ginny, and Gareth and Belinda. Much loved Poppa of Campbell, Liliana and Daniel; and Hannah and Alex. A celebration of Alister's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Thursday, June 11 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Buchanan Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 10, 2020