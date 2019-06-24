Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for George WRIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Anthony WRIGHT

Notice Condolences

George Anthony WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT, George Anthony. Passed away peacefully on June 22 2019, surrounded by his children. Loved Husband of the late Minnie. Father to Wayne, Neville and Karen. Poppa to Natalie, Jade, Shaun, Georgia, Travis and Kylie. Great Grandad to Pixie and Thomas. Thanks to the staff at Mary Doyle for their care and kindness. A service to celebrate the life of George will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Wednesday June 26 at 2pm. Messages to the Wright family C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North, 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.