|
|
WRIGHT, George Anthony. Passed away peacefully on June 22 2019, surrounded by his children. Loved Husband of the late Minnie. Father to Wayne, Neville and Karen. Poppa to Natalie, Jade, Shaun, Georgia, Travis and Kylie. Great Grandad to Pixie and Thomas. Thanks to the staff at Mary Doyle for their care and kindness. A service to celebrate the life of George will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Wednesday June 26 at 2pm. Messages to the Wright family C/O PO Box 8424, Havelock North, 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 24, 2019