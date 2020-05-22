|
LAND, George Graeme. 17.08.1932 - 13.05.2020 On May 13, 2020 in his 87th year. Dearly loved husband and soulmate of Jocelyn (Joce) for 64 years. Passed away peacefully at Summerset Karaka. Loved father and father-in-law of Trevor and Megan, Susan and Neil. Much treasured Grandad of Peter, Nicholas and Michael. G Dad of the late Jake, Nena and Troy. Great G Dad of Joss and Tessa We are truly grateful for the wonderful care and attention shown to him during his stay at Summerset Karaka Unfortunately due to the current circumstances a private burial has taken place at Ararimu Cemetery.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 22, 2020