George (Alan) HENDERSON

George (Alan) HENDERSON Notice
HENDERSON, George (Alan). Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Aged 82. Dearly loved husband of Florence. Much loved father and father-in- law of Anne, and Phil and Natalie. Loved Grandpa of Ashleigh and Chantelle, Jacob, Jessie and Daniel. 'At home with his Lord and Saviour.' A public online memorial service celebrating Alan's life will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 10.00am on the "Onekawa Bible Church" YouTube channel. All communications to the Henderson Family, c/- 75 McElwee Street, Napier 4112.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 24, 2020
