HENDERSON, George (Alan). Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Aged 82. Dearly loved husband of Florence. Much loved father and father-in- law of Anne, and Phil and Natalie. Loved Grandpa of Ashleigh and Chantelle, Jacob, Jessie and Daniel. 'At home with his Lord and Saviour.' A public online memorial service celebrating Alan's life will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 10.00am on the "Onekawa Bible Church" YouTube channel. All communications to the Henderson Family, c/- 75 McElwee Street, Napier 4112.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 24, 2020