Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
06-858 8146
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Burial
Following Services
Waipukurau Cemetery
George Hunter STODDART

George Hunter STODDART
STODDART, George Hunter. Uncle George died on August 20, 2020, in his 90th year. Loved son of the late Margaret and Walter, and brother of Alex and Esson (both deceased). Incredibly loved uncle of Shane, Gaewynne and Jae, Debbie and Phil, Beverley and Jonathan, Rosie and Alex, Pauline and Murray and their families. "He now sleeps awaiting Jesus' soon return" 1st Thessalonians 4:15-18 A very special thanks to those that cared for him and the residents at Mt Herbert House. A service for George will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau on Tuesday, August 25 at 11am followed by burial at Waipukurau Cemetery. Messages to :- The Stoddart Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 22, 2020
