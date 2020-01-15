Home

George Murdoch. MacAULAY


1941 - 2020
George Murdoch. MacAULAY Notice
MacAULAY, George Murdoch. 26.01.1941-09.01.2020. Passed away peacefully with family by his side. Loved husband of Judith. Cherished father and father-in-law of Keith, Trish and James, and Chrissie and Matt. Proud grandfather of Jac, and Stacey. Highly respected by Kelly, Andrew and Mark. A private family service has been held. Online tributes can be made at www.tnphb.co.nz or messages to the 'MacAulay family' can be sent c/- P O Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 15, 2020
