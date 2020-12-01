|
FOULDS, George Robert. 63676, 2NZEF, Gunner 04.11.1919 - 27.11.2020 Passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020 at Waiapu House, Havelock North, Hastings; aged 101. Dearly loved husband of the late Rose (Brooker). Much loved father and father-in- law of Janice (Jan) and Kevin Reisima (Havelock North), and Charles and Gillian Foulds (Pahiatua). Loved brother of the late Elsie Foulds. Much loved grandad of Brendan, and Wendy; Gaylene (G), and Vicki; Janine, Phillip, and Hayden; Trent, Jane and Karina. Proud great grandad to Archie, Claudia, Jake, Malakai and Esme. The family thank management and staff for their care and support during his short stay. A celebration of Georges life will be held at St Lukes Anglican Church, Havelock North on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 1.00pm; thereafter a private burial at the RSA Services Lawn Cemetery, Orchard Road, Hastings. Donations to the Red Cross, Hastings is appreciated. All messages to Jan Reisima (06) 877 6150.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 1, 2020