Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for George MANHIRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Thomas . (Tom) MANHIRE


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
George Thomas . (Tom) MANHIRE Notice
MANHIRE, George Thomas (Tom). 04.09.1955-02.04.2020. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family after a long and courageous journey. Loved husband of Lois. Loved dad of Alicia and Nikkita, and father-in-law of Warren. Much loved Poppa of Maddison, Brody, Carter, Ruby, and Leah. Tom's family would like to thank Dr Matt White and the staff at Carlyle Medical Centre, Cranford Hospice, Phillipa North, and family and friends for the care and kindness that has been shown to Tom and his family. A cremation has taken place. A celebration of Tom's life will take place in the near future. Messages can be sent to 1/4 King Street, Taradale, Napier 4112.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -