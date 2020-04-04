|
|
MANHIRE, George Thomas (Tom). 04.09.1955-02.04.2020. Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family after a long and courageous journey. Loved husband of Lois. Loved dad of Alicia and Nikkita, and father-in-law of Warren. Much loved Poppa of Maddison, Brody, Carter, Ruby, and Leah. Tom's family would like to thank Dr Matt White and the staff at Carlyle Medical Centre, Cranford Hospice, Phillipa North, and family and friends for the care and kindness that has been shown to Tom and his family. A cremation has taken place. A celebration of Tom's life will take place in the near future. Messages can be sent to 1/4 King Street, Taradale, Napier 4112.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 4, 2020