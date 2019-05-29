|
BATES, George Thomas. (Bureau Number 46). On Tuesday May 28, 2019. Aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Connie. Loved father and father in law of Peter and Jo, Neil and Jane, Bruce and Marie, Ross and Julia, Marion, and Ian and Penny. A cherished grandfather and great grandfather. A celebration of George's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Thursday May 30, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Bates Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 29, 2019