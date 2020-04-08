Home

Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
George William Thomas. TIMMINS

George William Thomas. TIMMINS Notice
TIMMINS, George William Thomas. 1931 - 2020 Passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village, Napier. Beloved husband of the late Cynthia. Loved father and father-in-law of Michael and Heather, Bronwyn and Kathy. Treasured granddad of Jackie, Rosemary, Alex, Samuel, Shannon (and husband James), Joshua, and the late Clinton. Loved brother of June, Ngarie, Tui, Carol, and Chris. "A special thanks to the staff at Princess Alexandra for their care and support" A private cremation has been held. Once restrictions are lifted a memorial get together will be held. Now At peace and with God.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 8, 2020
