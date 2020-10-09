|
LEWIS, Georgina Irena. On Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Waiapu House, Havelock North, aged 88 years. Loved wife of the late Bill. Loved mother and mother-in- law to Joanne, Alison (deceased), Janine and Roger. Nana to Halie, Jamie (deceased) and Daniel, and great-nana to Boston and Sailor. Last remaining of nine children to George and Violet Lanfear of Paeroa. A special thanks to Waiapu House and Cranford Hospice for all their ongoing care and support. A service for Georgina will be held at the Good Shepherd Chapel, Waiapu House, 10 Danvers Street, Havelock North on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 2.00pm. Messages to the Lewis family can be sent to PO Box 8424 Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 9, 2020