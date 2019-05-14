Home

Gerrit (Garrett) ASKES

Gerrit (Garrett) ASKES Notice
ASKES, Gerrit (Garrett). Passed away on Friday May 10, 2019, aged 88. Dearly loved husband of Greta. Much loved Dad and Dad-in-law of Harry and Nelly, Jody and Peter, Margriet and Evan, Ruth, Ilse and Marcel. Loved Opa of Suzanne and Gerard, Alex and Laurence, Tui, Matai, Ari and Jesse. "Forever In Our Hearts" Special thanks go to the staff of Goddard House and Nimon House for their love, care and support. A service for Garrett will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, cnr Maraekakaho and Orchard Roads, Hastings on Thursday, May 16 at 11.00am. Messages to the Askes Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 14, 2019
