|
|
DIMOCK, Gladys Heather. Heather passed away peacefully at home on January 6, 2020. Loved wife of the late Bill. Awesome Mum to Graeme and Kathie, Keith and Jacqui, Toe, Paul and Loretta, and Jo. Loved Nana of her 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Special friend and loved Nanna D to the Bulled family. A very special thanks to Doctor Johannes and the staff at Maraenui Medical Centre for all their care. Following Heather's wishes, a private cremation has been held. All messages to the Dimock family can be sent C/o 452 Seafield Road, RD2, Napier.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 11, 2020