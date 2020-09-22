|
BOTZEN, Gladys Mary. Passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Summerset In The Vines. Dearly loved wife of the late Willem. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Angela and Adrian, Dawn and Chris, Megan and Mark. Treasured Nana to Sharon, Melissa, Laura, and Connor. Great Nana to Cameron, Brooklyn, Jackson and Jack. Special thanks to the staff at Summerset for the care and support given to Gladys. A Service for Gladys will be held at Crestwood Chapel, 615 Heretaunga St East, Hastings Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 22, 2020