Glenys Amy. WILLIAMS

Glenys Amy. WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS, Glenys Amy. 02.04.1934 - 30.09.2019 Treasured wife of the late Norman. Precious mum of Lynne and Brent Floden, Gareth and Michelle Williams, Mark and Tania Williams. Cherished nana of her 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. "Will be sadly missed" In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated. A service to celebrate Glenys' life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Monday, October 7 at 10.30am. Messages to the Williams Family, c/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 5, 2019
