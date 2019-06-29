KENYON, Gloria Anne. On June 26, 2019 at Cranford Hospice, aged 86 years, dearly loved and treasured wife of the late Bruce. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Viv, Pete, Jon and Vanda, Craig, and Sue and Barry. Also a much loved Nana and Great Nana. Special thanks to the amazing Cranford nurses and staff, who cared for Mum over recent weeks, made her comfortable, and treated her with the utmost kindness and care. Also the wonderful Cranford Doctors, Martin and Kim, for their kindness as well as ensuring Mum was always comfortable. We are so very grateful to you all. A special thank you to the team at Taradale Masonic Rest Home, and Dr Lisa Kleinert, for all the loving care shown to Mum over the past years. At Mum's request a private cremation and family service will be held. Messages to 42 Pukekura Place, Taradale, Napier. Love and miss you, Mum. Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 29, 2019